Reviewing Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) and Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET)

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) and Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Accel Entertainment and Esports Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accel Entertainment 0 2 3 0 2.60 Esports Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accel Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $15.30, indicating a potential upside of 41.54%. Given Accel Entertainment’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Accel Entertainment is more favorable than Esports Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Accel Entertainment and Esports Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accel Entertainment 4.32% 32.90% 8.09% Esports Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.9% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Esports Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Accel Entertainment and Esports Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accel Entertainment $316.35 million 3.19 -$410,000.00 $0.07 154.43 Esports Technologies $200,000.00 1,826.54 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A

Accel Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Esports Technologies.

Summary

Accel Entertainment beats Esports Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc. engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies, Inc., a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.