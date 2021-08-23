Reviewing MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) and PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) and PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares MedAvail and PetMed Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedAvail -259.56% -77.27% -62.84% PetMed Express 9.33% 20.09% 16.29%

82.3% of MedAvail shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of PetMed Express shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of MedAvail shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of PetMed Express shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for MedAvail and PetMed Express, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MedAvail 0 1 1 0 2.50 PetMed Express 0 1 0 0 2.00

MedAvail currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 372.97%. PetMed Express has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.29%. Given MedAvail’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MedAvail is more favorable than PetMed Express.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MedAvail and PetMed Express’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedAvail $13.97 million 6.94 -$26.81 million ($3.80) -0.78 PetMed Express $309.21 million 1.75 $30.60 million N/A N/A

PetMed Express has higher revenue and earnings than MedAvail.

Volatility & Risk

MedAvail has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetMed Express has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MedAvail beats PetMed Express on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. The company was founded on April 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc. engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies. The prescription medications include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes. The firm markets its products through national television, online and direct mail or print advertising campaigns. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, FL.

