Reviewing Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) & Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum -26.10% -10.45% -1.16% Sow Good N/A -48.94% -39.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and Sow Good’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum $16.26 billion 1.35 -$14.83 billion ($3.91) -6.01 Sow Good $470,000.00 62.71 -$5.32 million N/A N/A

Sow Good has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Occidental Petroleum.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Occidental Petroleum and Sow Good, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum 4 6 9 0 2.26 Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A

Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $27.44, indicating a potential upside of 16.88%. Given Occidental Petroleum’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Occidental Petroleum is more favorable than Sow Good.

Volatility and Risk

Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats Sow Good on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls. The Midstream and Marketing segment purchases, markets, gathers, processes, transports and stores oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Sow Good

Sow Good, Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

