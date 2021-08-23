Reviewing Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) and Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF)

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) and Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Plaza Retail REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties 18.25% 6.79% 2.32% Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Plaza Retail REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties $126.75 million 6.04 $22.18 million $1.19 15.98 Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Urstadt Biddle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Plaza Retail REIT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Urstadt Biddle Properties and Plaza Retail REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 2 2 0 2.50 Plaza Retail REIT 0 3 2 0 2.40

Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.73%. Plaza Retail REIT has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.49%. Given Plaza Retail REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Plaza Retail REIT is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.6% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties beats Plaza Retail REIT on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

