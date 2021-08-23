Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of RSKD stock opened at $28.59 on Monday. Riskified has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

