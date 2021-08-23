Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of RSKD stock opened at $28.59 on Monday. Riskified has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $29.89.
Riskified Company Profile
