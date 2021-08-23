Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RSKD. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist began coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Shares of RSKD stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $27.98. 6,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,112. Riskified has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

