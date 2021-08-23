Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Trading Down 4.5%

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD)’s stock price traded down 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.31 and last traded at $27.31. 5,667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 610,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.59.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Riskified Company Profile (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

