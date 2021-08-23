Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 17,246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 613,023 shares.The stock last traded at $61.23 and had previously closed at $61.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RBA shares. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.38%.

In other news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $913,591.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,891.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $456,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,045 shares of company stock worth $1,490,116. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 218.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,388,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,870 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth about $96,380,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,160,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,936 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 235.7% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,504,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,428 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 464.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,467,000 after buying an additional 906,030 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

