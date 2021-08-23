RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Down 1.8%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s share price fell 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.79 and last traded at $3.84. 82,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,588,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $366.08 million for the quarter.
About RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
