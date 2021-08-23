RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Down 1.8%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s share price fell 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.79 and last traded at $3.84. 82,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,588,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $366.08 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $154,701,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth $134,924,000. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in RLX Technology by 643.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RLX Technology by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,042,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,438 shares during the period. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd raised its position in RLX Technology by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 5,311,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

About RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

