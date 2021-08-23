Robert H. Gidel Sells 40,000 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

COOP stock opened at $38.22 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.25.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

COOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 25,281 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $14,193,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

