Robert W. Baird Boosts Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $148.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.50.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $123.12 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Ross Stores by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,931,000 after buying an additional 31,161 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1,188.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 55,497 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,497,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 35,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.