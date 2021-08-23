Robert W. Baird Raises Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target to $175.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.60.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $168.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $169.22.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,033. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

