Robert W. Baird Raises Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $350.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $315.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $316.88 on Thursday. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $193.55 and a twelve month high of $317.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.53, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,068 shares of company stock worth $6,236,225 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

