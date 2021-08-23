Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.35 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $42.64 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 131.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,200,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

