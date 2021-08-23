Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $44.50 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.55 million. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,200,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

