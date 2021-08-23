Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $641.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to announce $641.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $640.60 million to $643.00 million. Rollins posted sales of $583.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROL. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

ROL traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $38.38. 862,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,902. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 0.54. Rollins has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rollins by 56.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,444,000 after buying an additional 447,587 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the second quarter worth $864,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Rollins by 102,255.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 36,812 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Rollins in the second quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Rollins by 19.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,298,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,006,000 after buying an additional 1,530,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

