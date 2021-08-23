Rope ($ROPE) Price Reaches $17.63 on Exchanges

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Rope coin can now be purchased for about $17.63 or 0.00035605 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rope has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar. Rope has a total market cap of $493,618.76 and $3,502.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00055945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00129924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.47 or 0.00162521 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,512.46 or 0.99997167 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.08 or 0.01009984 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,428.51 or 0.06924347 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rope Coin Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official website is rope.lol . Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

