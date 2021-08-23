Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,850,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,183,133,000 after acquiring an additional 65,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,983,000 after purchasing an additional 386,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 62.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,336 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,595,000 after purchasing an additional 26,636 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,616,000 after purchasing an additional 139,486 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.96.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $479.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $478.32. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $499.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

