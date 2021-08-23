Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS) by 183.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of PWS opened at $31.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.30.

