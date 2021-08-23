Royal Bank of Canada Lowers GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Price Target to $100.00

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered GDS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.33.

Get GDS alerts:

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $50.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -50.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.74. GDS has a twelve month low of $49.18 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. Analysts predict that GDS will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GDS by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 55.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.