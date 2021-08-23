Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 87.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,165 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Marcus were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The Marcus by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Marcus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Marcus by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Marcus by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Marcus by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NYSE:MCS opened at $14.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Marcus Co. has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $24.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.96. The company has a market cap of $460.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.92.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Marcus Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

