Royal Bank of Canada Makes New $313,000 Investment in PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the first quarter worth about $176,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the first quarter worth about $280,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the first quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the first quarter worth about $1,420,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYR opened at $3.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. PyroGenesis Canada Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

