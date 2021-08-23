Royal Bank of Canada Purchases New Position in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000.

Frontier Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

