Royal Bank of Canada Raises Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$17.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.31.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

TSE:SIA opened at C$15.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.98, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -281.07. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$10.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,671.43%.

In related news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.20, for a total value of C$145,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,270,780. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $242,460 in the last three months.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.