Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€11.25” Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($13.24) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EOAN has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on E.On in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on E.On in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €11.41 ($13.42).

Shares of E.On stock opened at €11.30 ($13.29) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.29. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

