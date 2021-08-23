Royal Bank of Canada Sells 121,181 Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU) by 78.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,181 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNRHU opened at $10.00 on Monday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

