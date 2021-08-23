Royal Bank of Canada to Post FY2021 Earnings of $10.78 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $10.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.75. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.12 billion.

RY has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$135.75.

TSE RY opened at C$131.72 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$90.75 and a 1 year high of C$131.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$187.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$127.39.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total transaction of C$69,637.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at C$363,732. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.66, for a total transaction of C$668,783.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$738,024.67. Insiders have sold 11,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,363 over the last three months.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

