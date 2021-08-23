RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $58,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 13,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.47 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.45 and a fifty-two week high of $91.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.47.

