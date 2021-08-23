Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Receives $38.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

RUSMF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$34.25 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of RUSMF stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $29.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.55.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

