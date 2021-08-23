Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Sells $925,315.10 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler sold 10,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $925,315.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $89.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.78. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $95.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.66 and a beta of -0.46.
Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on SAFE. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.01.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Safehold
Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.
