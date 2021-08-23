Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Sells $925,315.10 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler sold 10,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $925,315.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $89.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.78. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $95.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.66 and a beta of -0.46.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAFE. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

