Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of Safestore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

SFSHF opened at $15.85 on Friday. Safestore has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.22.

Safestore

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

