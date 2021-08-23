Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.85

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.85 and last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFSHF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safestore currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Safestore alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.22.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.