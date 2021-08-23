SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $102 million-$104 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.69 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.040 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIL. TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $43.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -105.09 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.86 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.98.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $170,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,503.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,861 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.