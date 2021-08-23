Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €112.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BAS. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Basf currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €79.60 ($93.65).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €64.77 ($76.20) on Friday. Basf has a 52-week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 52-week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €66.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

