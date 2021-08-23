Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 926.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 7.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.00.

SNY stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,757. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.01. The stock has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. On average, analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

