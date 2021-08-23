Santiment Network Token (SAN) Price Reaches $0.26 on Exchanges

Santiment Network Token (CURRENCY:SAN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Santiment Network Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Santiment Network Token has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Santiment Network Token has a market cap of $16.40 million and approximately $719,022.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Santiment Network Token

Santiment Network Token (CRYPTO:SAN) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 coins. Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here . Santiment Network Token’s official website is santiment.net . The official message board for Santiment Network Token is medium.com/santiment

According to CryptoCompare, “Santiment will be a financial market data and content platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Santiment offers data feeds and content streams (including newswires) alongside a regularly updated database of cryptocurrency projects. “

Buying and Selling Santiment Network Token

