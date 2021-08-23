SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,462 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,201 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $12,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,864,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,245,099,000 after purchasing an additional 272,099 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at $552,001,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,233,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,936,000 after purchasing an additional 151,877 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 9.7% during the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,993,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,831,000 after buying an additional 176,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SAP by 15.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,655,000 after buying an additional 217,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.10.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $147.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $181.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

