Scala Trading Up 32.4% Over Last 7 Days (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 49.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Scala has a market cap of $5.08 million and approximately $12,012.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Scala has traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00056010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00129848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.82 or 0.00160816 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,676.12 or 1.00083346 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.81 or 0.01006970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,419.27 or 0.06888855 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

