Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.23 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.24.

