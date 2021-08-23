Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.17. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,443. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $79.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.