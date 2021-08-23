Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $76.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.03. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $78.41.

