Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) to post $3.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.11 billion and the lowest is $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology posted sales of $2.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year sales of $11.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.69 billion to $12.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $12.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.39.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1,297.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after buying an additional 111,772 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $2,778,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 8.3% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 403.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 117,238 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after buying an additional 93,959 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.66. 1,254,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,121,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $106.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

