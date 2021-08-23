Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for GCP Applied Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

GCP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE GCP opened at $23.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.09. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $27.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,347,000 after purchasing an additional 285,990 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 14.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,999,000 after purchasing an additional 477,515 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 6.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,677,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,250,000 after purchasing an additional 238,003 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,196,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,906,000 after purchasing an additional 86,616 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,306,000 after purchasing an additional 45,736 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

