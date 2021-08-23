Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) rose 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.90 and last traded at $34.89. Approximately 1,881 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 478,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.38.

SEER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -14.07.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $25,058,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Seer during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Seer by 284.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seer during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Seer by 103,840.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Seer by 249.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seer Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

