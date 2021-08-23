Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to report ($0.47) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.54). Seres Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.73). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%. The company had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCRB shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,063,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,647,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,659 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 824.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after acquiring an additional 869,225 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,919,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,120,000 after acquiring an additional 638,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 274,093 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCRB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.34. 1,288,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,648. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.11. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $581.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

