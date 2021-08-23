SFL (NYSE:SFL) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SFL’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SFL. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.17.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.60. SFL has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $9.34. The firm has a market cap of $964.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.41.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). SFL had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SFL will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. SFL’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SFL by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,108,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,733,000 after buying an additional 228,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SFL by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,240,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,093,000 after buying an additional 128,004 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SFL during the second quarter worth $10,380,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SFL by 206.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after buying an additional 901,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SFL during the fourth quarter worth $7,609,000. 24.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

