Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $199.46 Million

Brokerages forecast that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) will announce $199.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $205.68 million and the lowest is $195.80 million. Shake Shack reported sales of $130.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year sales of $743.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $727.70 million to $753.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $966.78 million, with estimates ranging from $922.40 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $105,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,066 shares of company stock worth $310,361 over the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,855 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,958 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,400,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,903,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,613,000 after acquiring an additional 537,835 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $29,946,000. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.18. 490,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,032. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -142.62 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $138.38.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

