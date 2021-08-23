Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 5,735 Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 1,227.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23,867 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 166,912 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Shares of ABTX opened at $37.50 on Monday. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $43.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.52. The stock has a market cap of $758.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $58.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Allegiance Bancshares Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.