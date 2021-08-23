Sheets Smith Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other 3M news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $640,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $194.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

