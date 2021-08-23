Sheets Smith Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 142.3% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

NYSE:TFC opened at $55.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.39. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

